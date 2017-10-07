Kenya: Spluttering Greensharks Seek Nakuru Scalp

Third-placed Greensharks will be looking for their first win of the second leg of the Kenya Hockey Union (Kenya Hockey Union) men's Premier League when they face hosts Nakuru at the Greensteds School Grounds on Saturday.

This is one of the nine matches on the cards this weekend in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa and Nakuru.

At the City Park Stadium in Nairobi, Kenyatta University Titans take on Multimedia University on Saturday in a women's Premier League encounter as Mombasa Sports Club welcome former champions Sliders.

On Sunday, strugglers Chase Sailors and Technical University of Kenya face off in a men's top-flight encounter as Parkroad Badgers aim fire at Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures.

SHARKS STRUGGLING

After a decent first leg, Sharks are struggling for form in the second half of the season, after losing both their opening matches.

The results have left them 19 points adrift of runaway leaders Kenya Police in the standings.

A win will move them level on points with second-placed Butali Sugar Warriors.

"We have to stop the rot and that means burying chances which we have not done so far in previous matches," Sharks coach Ben Owaga told Nation Sport.

The team will, however, have to do without the services of attacking midfielder Victor Osiche who is on national team duty.

Sharks won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the City Park Stadium and will be hoping for a repeat result.

Nakuru coach Tony Agesa is however banking on home advantage to ensure his charges pile more misery on their opponents. Nakuru are in ninth place with 18 points and will be going for their second successive win of the second leg, having beaten USIU 1-0 on September 24.

"Sharks are a very aggressive side and we shall therefore need to be alert and ensure we don't make any mistakes," Agesa noted.

At City Park Stadium, MMU will be out to exact revenge on the Titans who beat them 2-0 in their first leg meeting. The Rongai-based side, who are making a return to the league after a two-year absence, will be seeking their second win of the season.

Titans, who beat MSC 3-0 last weekend, will be hoping to continue with their good run.

"We played very well away in Mombasa but there is always room for improvement. We are all working hard towards getting better with every match we play and our aim is maximum points against Multimedia," Titans coach Moses Kagochi said.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)

Saturday

Premier Men: Nakuru v Greensharks (3pm) Nakuru

Premier Women: Multimedia v Kenyatta (9am) , MSC v Sliders (3pm) Mombasa

National Men: JKUAT v UON (10:30am) ,Daystar v Thika Rovers (12pm), Bay v Kisumu Youngsters (3pm) Kisumu

Sunday

Premier Men: Parkroad Badgers v Kenyatta (3:30pm), Chase Sailors v TUK (5pm)

National Men: Multimedia v Wazalendo Youth (2pm)