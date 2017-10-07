Kenya: Officer Charged With Raping a Minor

A police officer accused of raping a 13-year-old child inside a cell in Murang'a was arrested Friday and charged with defilement and committing an indecent act.

Mr Laban Maina Njogu, attached to Murang'a Police Station, was apprehended following a story by the Nation in which he was said to have sexually attacked the Standard Eight girl inside the cell where she had been locked up over allegations of theft.

COVER-UP

The report also detailed efforts by some administrators to cover up the beastly act by giving inconsistent information to the family and human rights organisations.

The minor was arrested last Friday and remanded at the police station where a policeman is said to have entered her cell and raped her.

Mr Njogu was accused of defiling the minor on September 30.

INVESTIGATION

He was also charged with committing an indecent act with a minor.

The youthful policeman did not take a plea after the prosecution asked for more time to conclude the investigations.

His application to be released on bond was rejected after the prosecution argued that the investigations had not been concluded and that due to the fact that the suspect was a police officer, there was a possibility he would interfere with the process.

The magistrate directed that the suspect be remanded at Maragua Police Station until October 10 when he will appear in court.

JUSTICE

The Nation learnt that the policeman was arrested and immediately escorted to the court by his colleague.

Family members, who had complained of being kept in the dark over the child's plight, were not in court with sources indicating that they were unaware of the officer's arrest.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata and Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) condemned the act and promised support in ensuring she gets justice.

Mr Kang'ata also criticised Murang'a County Commissioner John Elungata for failing to ensure immediate arrest of the suspect despite his numerous pleas to him to take action.

WITNESS

Mr Kang'ata, a lawyer, also offered to act for a man who, in his Facebook account, exposed the criminal act against the minor.

Fida deputy director Barbara Kawira said her federation had taken up the matter and will ensure it is concluded.

"We are prepared to follow the case until the minor gets justice," Ms Kawira told the Nation.