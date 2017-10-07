South Africa: Pilot Killed in Plane Crash Near Pretoria

7 October 2017

A light aircraft pilot was killed when his plane crashed on a plot near Boschkop Road in the Tierpoort area, south-east of Pretoria on Friday evening.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Nick Dollman, said paramedics had responded to reports of a plane crash at around 17:15 on Friday.

"Reports from the scene alleged that the plane was headed to a nearby airfield when the incident occurred," Dollman said.

Dollman said the male pilot, believed to be 45 years of age, had been alone in the plane, but had sustained severe injuries and tragically had died prior to the paramedics' arrival.He said paramedics had to use rescue equipment to access the pilot, who was trapped in the wreckage."Documentation pertaining to his death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene."Local police and fire department were also at the scene.Dollman said the incident and preceding events would form part of a Civil Aviation Authority investigation.

