Malawi: Blantyre Arts Festival Underway

Blantyre Arts Festival opened its doors for the annual festivities with photo exhibition on Thursday night.

The festival takes places from Friday, October 6 to Sunday October 8.

BAF Director, Thomas Chibambo said this year's festivities will include music performances, martial arts, drama, poetry, workshop training as well as the newly incorporated fashion night on Friday.

Chibambo said it is the first time the festival is putting up a fashion show due to the demand.

"We decided to put the fashion show together because of the cry from the masses that an event like this needs fashion, so we had to listen" he said adding that the show is being held with African Fashion Show Exchange.

The director said this year, the festivities are geared up to support local artist using their '100 percent local concept'.

"We suggested that we have to go along with the development agenda of Malawi. Countries cannot development with help from outside except by starting themselves. So we thought it wise to engage our own local artist and resources" said Chibambo.

He further went on to assure people who will attend the festivities that the Blantyre Arts Culture Centre has been revamped by government to make it a safe place to hold events.