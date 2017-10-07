South Africa: Tributes Pour in for DA MP Killed in Car Crash

Tributes have streamed in for DA MP Tarnia Baker, who died in a car accident near Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon.

Baker, 50, was in Ugu District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal where she was conducting an oversight visit as a member of the portfolio committee on water and sanitation.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane, said she was shocked at the news of Baker's passing.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic and untimely passing of Ms Baker. The honourable Baker was diligent in her work and rigorous in exercising oversight over the department of water and sanitation."

"On behalf of the entire water and sanitation sector, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, the Democratic Alliance, her colleagues in Parliament and to the members of the portfolio committee with whom she worked closely over the years," said Mokonyane.

Parliament's presiding officers also issued a statement, saying they had learnt with shock and deep sadness the news of Baker's tragic death.

"Baker was a dedicated MP who worked hard in service of the people of South Africa. She served in the portfolio committee on water and sanitation as well as the portfolio committee on human settlements with passion, energy and wisdom."

"Baker's untimely passing leaves a deep void within the structures of Parliament and robs South Africa of one of its most dedicated public representatives," they said in a statement.

Yesterday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Baker was a committed MP, a wonderful and warm person, and a devoted mother and wife.

"I have been in contact with Tarnia's husband and have conveyed the deep condolences of the entire DA family on their sad loss.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time," he said in a statement.

"We will continue the hard work that Tarnia lived so passionately for, but her presence and contribution will be sorely missed."

Cope parliamentary chief whip Deidre Carter said the party's parliamentary caucus was shocked to learn of Baker's tragic passing.

Carter described Baker as an "activist" member of Parliament and hardworking member of the water and sanitation portfolio committee.

On Twitter, IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe sent her condolences to the DA.

"[Baker] was a kind, lovely soul. Passionate about her work. We'll miss her," Van der Merwe said.

Our sincerest condolences Gana. We're truly shocked & saddened by the news. She was so passionate about her work & so friendly.

