The main opposition Malawi Congress Party's (MCP) outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North-West constituency, Dr. Jessie Kabwila this week tabled a motion in Scottish Parliament on how to sustain women Parliamentarians seats during elections.

The motion aimed at invigorating ideas from Scottish lawmakers on how best Africans female legislators should retain their seats.

Female MPs retention remains a challenge in most African nations when their male counterparts dominates.

Kabwila, who is also Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Women Caucus Chairperson, told Nyasa Times in an interview from Edinburgh in Scotland where she is attending the two week Parliamentary session that the motion tabled gave insights to develop trategies on achieve retention program in SADC region

The outspoken MP, who is also chairperson for Malawi's Parliamentary committee on women caucus, said SADC Parliaments should embrace women inclusion in leadership for effective democratic governance.

"I have come here on invitation of Scottish parliament. The party hosting us is the Scottish Nation Party (SNP). Objective is for Malawi parliament women caucus to share experiences with other women caucuses and see how Scottish parliament can help.

"On Thursday I tabled a motion that aims to invigirates ideas to reduce numbers of women in Parliament as main headache facing us. Retention in SADC parliamemts remain a challenge due to poor implementation of lawsand poor service delivery crippled by corruption and patronage," said Kabwila.

On Thursdays, the first minister goes to Scottish Parliament to answer questions from opposition party which Kabwila observed that most SADC nation leaders including Malawi were not ready to take such a task.

"The first minister answers questions from main opposition which is the conservatives followed by labour. Every Thursday, opposition sits on either side of the ruling party.

"Imagine the president goes to answer questions every Thursday for 45 minutes and this is broadcast live. SADC Parliaments must embrace this system for our democratic governance to work perfectly," urges Kabwila.

Among others petinent issues coming from the current Scottish Parliament is that SNP does not agree much on the brexit.

Apart from the SADC Parliamentary women caucus chairperson, Scottish august house also invited other caucus heads including the kingdom of Bahrain, Palestine, Jordan, Tunisia and Sudan.

In Scottish Parliament, English and Gallic (national local language) are languages used during sessions.