Think Pink Malawi initiative in conjunction with International Women Association of Malawi (IWAM) has teamed up to organise events to bring awareness to breast cancer this October.

The initiative which is run under the theme "early detection of cancer is key for survival" was launched in 2014 by then Miss Malawi Blandina Khondowe.

In an interview with MANA Khondowe explained that they are targeting Lilongwe urban and Salima in the area of Chief Khombedza this year.

"For this year we will be hosting a brunch at Kumbali lodge on the 7th, our annual breast cancer awareness walk from parliament building to Lilongwe wildlife centre on the 14th and finally a community awareness event in Salima on the 21st." She said

Khondowe added that all the proceeds from the brunch will go towards aiding community outreach programmes that support breast cancer awareness, sponsoring mammograms and ultra sounds for underprivileged women.

"Our hope is to bring awareness to communities in Salima that do not have access to mainstream breast cancer awareness messages. Breast and cervical cancer screening will be offered for free at the event" said Khondowe

Khondowe who is also a cancer survivor herself further stated that she had established a 'Hope for cancer foundation that will intensify cancer awareness and advocacy for complete treatment.

Since its establishment in 2014, Think pink has reached out to at least 5000 women with a total of 2000 women physically examined and 50 sent for further diagnostic testing at Kamuzu Central Hospital.