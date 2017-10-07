7 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Hacked to Death, Attacker Killed in Mob Justice

A man who brutally hacked another man to death in Mokgoba near Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo late on Friday evening, was in turn severely assaulted and died of his injuries.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said the two men had apparently been quarrelling and things had escalated.

Ngoepe said one of the men, a 27-year-old from Zimbabwe, had fled to his shack, but the other man had followed him.

He said the attacker had then "chopped him to death in front of his shack", using a sharp object.

Ngoepe said the attacker had then fled the scene and returned to his home.

Following the attack, the local community had mobilised and had gone to the attacker's house, where they proceeded to severely assault the man, who died from his injuries.

Ngoepe said the motive behind the initial attack was not clear at this stage. He said no arrests had been made in connection with the mob attack.

Ngoepe appealed to anyone with information on the attacks to come forward and report the incident to their nearest police station, or via the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the crime SMS line 32211.

News24

South Africa

