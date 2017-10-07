7 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 8 Arrested in Connection to Marikana Shootings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eight people have been arrested in connection with last week's shooting in the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East in the Western Cape.

Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula tweeted on Friday night that the police had "nailed the suspects in the cpt marikana murder [sic]".

Eleven people were gunned down in separate shootings in the Marikana informal settlement last week Saturday, taking the death toll to 18 in the area over just 10 days.

Mbalula's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga confirmed that eight people had been arrested on Friday night.

This brings the total number of arrests to 12, after four arrests were made earlier in the week.

Mbalula appointed a new station commander, Colonel Bongani Mtakati, and said at least 40 extra police officers would be brought to the Philippi East police station to crack down on criminal elements in the precinct.

More to follow.

News24

South Africa

DA to Elect New Western Cape Leaders Amid Party Tensions

Two candidates will go into the DA's Western Cape congress this weekend looking to convince party delegates that they… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.