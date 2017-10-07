South Africa: 8 Arrested in Connection to Marikana Shootings

Eight people have been arrested in connection with last week's shooting in the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East in the Western Cape.

Minister of police, Fikile Mbalula tweeted on Friday night that the police had "nailed the suspects in the cpt marikana murder [sic]".

Eleven people were gunned down in separate shootings in the Marikana informal settlement last week Saturday, taking the death toll to 18 in the area over just 10 days.

Mbalula's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga confirmed that eight people had been arrested on Friday night.

This brings the total number of arrests to 12, after four arrests were made earlier in the week.

Mbalula appointed a new station commander, Colonel Bongani Mtakati, and said at least 40 extra police officers would be brought to the Philippi East police station to crack down on criminal elements in the precinct.

More to follow.

