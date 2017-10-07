Malawi: Street Children Saga Requires Parenting Training - NGO

Blantyre — Director of Eye of the Child, Maxwell Matewere, says there is need for families to be trained in parenting if the current issue of street kids is to be addressed in a sustainable way.

Matewere made the observation in an interview with the Malawi News agency (MANA) on Thursday saying poor parenting is the major contributing factor to the increase in street kids in the country.

"Families need to be trained in parenting so as to address issues that would cause children to be in the streets for example issues of poverty and violence in the homes," he said, adding that there is poor parenting across the nation.

He said it is saddening to know that most of the violators of children's rights are parents or a relation closer to the child and as a result, the country is experiencing the proliferation of street kids, child trafficking and child labour.

He, however, commended the government for putting in place structures and policies that aim at ensuring that children's rights in the country are not being violated.

"We are happy with what the governments is doing, for example the recent decision to remove kids out of the streets and integrate them back into their community. The most exciting thing is that unlike in the past the government is going to use properly guided processes to discourage children for coming back to the street as well as remove those that are on the street to their families or to foster care," he said.

Government through the Department of Social Welfare in the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare plans to conduct massive re-integration campaigns that would see all children being removed from the streets.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Gender, Lucy Bandazi, was recently quoted in the media as saying it was the government's wish to promote interventions that prevent children from going into the streets through among other things, strengthening rehabilitation services, enhancing the protection of children living and working in the streets and conducting outreach programs with the children.