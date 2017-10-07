Eight people, including seven children, were killed when two vehicles collided with each other on the Barkly West Road outside of Kimberley on Friday evening.

ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak, said the accident occurred shortly after 20.30 on Friday night when a Toyota Corolla, with nine occupants, and a Land Cruiser, with a single occupant, collided.

"Paramedics from ER24 and local services arrived on the scene where they found seven children, aged between five and 18, from the Corolla with fatal injuries," he said.

Vermaak said an adult woman inside the Corolla had also sustained fatal injuries, while the driver had survived with serious injuries.

The occupant from a Land Cruiser was treated on the scene for moderate to serious injuries.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision is not yet known. However, it is understood from bystanders that one of the vehicles allegedly made a U-turn when the collision occurred," he said.

Vermaak said local authorities attended the scene and would conduct an investigation.

News24