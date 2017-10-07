Blantyre — Almost 160, 476 people are expected to cast their votes in the by elections scheduled to take place on 17 October in all the six constituencies.

According to a press release issued by MEC on Thursday, central region has a total count of 121,507 registered voters while southern region has registered 38,969 voters to vote in the by elections.

"Lilongwe Msozi North has a total count of 31,417 with 30 streams, Lilongwe City West has 11,621 with 9 streams, Lilongwe City South East has 64,315 with 52 streams while Dedza North has a total count of 14,154 voters with 13 streams that brings the total to 121.507 registered voters and 104 streams.

"Southern region has a total of 38.969 registered voters with 33 streams in which 25,958 voters and 23 streams are from Nsanje Lalanje while Blantyre Malabada has 13,011 voters with 10 streams," reads the statement.

The electoral body therefore encouraged political parties and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) placing monitors in these centres to plan for monitors according to streams.

"They may place up to two monitors per stream but they will not be allowed to be both present at the same time but rather alternate.

"As communicated before, names of monitors for polling should be submitted to the councils by October 6, 2017," indicated MEC.