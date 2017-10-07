The Congress of the People (COPE) have announced the suspension of Limpopo chairperson, Patrick Sikhutshi, following an investigation into the misappropriation of party funds.

"There have been allegations of misappropriation of party finances against him for some time," said COPE's national chairperson, Pakes Dikgetsi.

Dikgetsi said the funds were party political funds made available by the provincial legislature, meaning it was public money.

"There have been allegations of misappropriation of this money in terms of the rules of the Limpopo legislature and regulations of the party," he said. Dikgetsi said an investigation had been conducted and tabled at a meeting of the congress national committee (CNC) last weekend. He said Sikhutshi was also facing charges of bringing the name of the party into disrepute."We are in the process of setting up a disciplinary committee and he has received his notice of suspension," he said."We want to conclude this matter as quickly as possible," said Dikgetsi.In February this year, Sikhutshi brought a motion of no confidence against the congress executive committee (CEC) at a national committee meeting.At the time, COPE deputy-head MP Willie Madisha said all structures calling for heads were disrupting the party and could be suspended.Dikgetsi said the move to suspend Sikhutshi had nothing to do with his motion of no confidence.

"That was an attempt to divert attention," he said.

The CEC will be in Limpopo to meet with its provincial and regional structures to formally announce the decision and to discuss the further strengthening of its structures in the province.

News24