Malawi: Princess Chitsulo Changes Dvd Launch Date Due to Piracy

Blantyre — Gospel songbird Princess Chitsulo has cancelled her Nyimbo Yanga DVD launch which was slated for October 6 in Blantyre to October 27 due to piracy.

Princess Chitsulo Music Ministry (PCMM) Publicist, Frank Kapesa, told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday that thieves that stole a hard drive from the production team three weeks ago were the ones pirating the DVD.

He said the whole DVD production was being handled by Precious Chikatiko of Epikoncept as well as renowned musician Lloyd Phiri.

Kapesa said the launch has been postponed in order to search for the culprits and bring them to book.

"We regret the shifting of the event to October 27 in order to pave way for those working to get hold of the culprits. At the same time, we wish to appeal to all Malawians of goodwill to assist us flash out these thieves by tipping or reporting the culprits to the police, PCMM or Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA)," said Kapesa.

He added that as a singer and composer, Chitsulo survives on nothing else but music and stealing and pirating her music is destroying the very foundation of her survival.

Nyimbo Yanga DVD contains music videos that testify of how God healed Chitsulo after she suffered from a heart disease a few years ago.

Khama Khwiliro and Sir Paul Banda are expected to curtain raise the launch.