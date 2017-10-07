The acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Abdul Kafarati, has redeployed 10 judges of the court to different divisions across Nigeria.

In a circular issued to the affected judges in this regard, Mr. Kafarati said this was needed to clear pending corruption cases.

"In view of the recent circular by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria regarding the need to clear corruption and criminal cases, I have decided to reshuffle the current posting of judges as contained here under."

The judges redeployed include the following: S. Saidu from Port Harcourt to Lagos; B.B. Aliyu from Yola to Port Harcourt; I. M. Sani from Lokoja to Uyo; I. L. Ojukwu from Uyo to Abuja; D. U. Okoronkwo from Ekiti to Lokoja; Agamah from Port Harcourt to Ekiti; F.O.Giwa-Ogunganjo from Abeokuta to Port Harcourt, Adamu Turaki Mohammed from Port Harcourt to Abeokuta; A.M. Anka from Lagos to Yola and Ibrahim Watila from Port Harcourt to Abeokuta.

"Affected judges are expected to resume in their new divisions by October 23rd, 2017. The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well as at least two witnesses (who) have testified," the chief judge said.

Several Nigerians including the presidency have complained about the slow pace and mode of trial of corruption cases involving politically exposed persons.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, also recently announced a 15-member committee to monitor progress of major corruption cases in Nigerian courts.