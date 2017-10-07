7 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Corruption Cases - Nigerian High Court Judges Redeployed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olanrewaju Oyedeji

The acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Abdul Kafarati, has redeployed 10 judges of the court to different divisions across Nigeria.

In a circular issued to the affected judges in this regard, Mr. Kafarati said this was needed to clear pending corruption cases.

"In view of the recent circular by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria regarding the need to clear corruption and criminal cases, I have decided to reshuffle the current posting of judges as contained here under."

The judges redeployed include the following: S. Saidu from Port Harcourt to Lagos; B.B. Aliyu from Yola to Port Harcourt; I. M. Sani from Lokoja to Uyo; I. L. Ojukwu from Uyo to Abuja; D. U. Okoronkwo from Ekiti to Lokoja; Agamah from Port Harcourt to Ekiti; F.O.Giwa-Ogunganjo from Abeokuta to Port Harcourt, Adamu Turaki Mohammed from Port Harcourt to Abeokuta; A.M. Anka from Lagos to Yola and Ibrahim Watila from Port Harcourt to Abeokuta.

"Affected judges are expected to resume in their new divisions by October 23rd, 2017. The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well as at least two witnesses (who) have testified," the chief judge said.

Several Nigerians including the presidency have complained about the slow pace and mode of trial of corruption cases involving politically exposed persons.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, also recently announced a 15-member committee to monitor progress of major corruption cases in Nigerian courts.

Nigeria

Super Eagles Qualify for 2018 World Cup

Substitute Alexander Iwobi score a second half goal to book Nigeria a place at the Russia World Cup with a 1-0 victory… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.