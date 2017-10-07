South Africa/Burkina Faso: Baxter Makes Eight Changes for Burkina Faso Qualifier

7 October 2017 - Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has made eight changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in Durban last month.

South Africa will go toe to toe with Burkina Faso in their fourth 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the FNB Stadium this afternoon (Saturday, 7 October 2017).

Kickoff is at 15h00.

The only three survivors from the previous match are Morgan Gould, Sifiso Hlanti and Themba Zwane.

Itumeleng Khune returns to goals after missing the last two qualifiers against Cape Verde due to a chest infection - he replaces Wayne Sandilands, who is not part of the match day squad along with defender Reeve Frosler.

Khune is the most capped player in the squad, as he will make his 84th appearance in the national team.

There are also two changes in defence - Thamsanqa Mkhize of Cape Town City makes his Bafana Bafana debut as he comes in place of the injured Ramahlwe Mphahlele at right back, while Hlanti retains his position at left back.

Clayton Daniels, comes in for Thulani Hlatshwayo who is out injured and will partner with Gould in the heart of defence.

Baxter has gone for an almost complete overhaul of the midfield.

With Dean Furman serving a suspension, Hlompho Kekana and Keagan Dolly starting from the bench, Bongani Zungu will play alongside Kamohelo Mokotjo in central midfield, and will be assisted by Sibusiso Vilakazi, Andile Jali as well as Zwane.

Percy Tau will play upfront in the absence of Bradley Grobler, who is on the bench and Tokelo Rantie who has not been called up for this match.

Khune is the only player that featured in the 1-1 draw away in Ouagadougou last year - while Thulani Serero, Dolly and Kekana, who all started in that match, are on the bench.

Bafana Bafana's next match is the penultimate World Cup qualifier against Senegal on Friday, 10 November 2017 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (this is the replay game that has been ordered by FIFA).

The last match will be away to Senegal four days later (Tuesday, 14 November 2017) at Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor.

Bafana Bafana starting XI vs Burkina Faso:

Itumeleng Khune (GK) (c), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Morgan Gould, Clayton Daniels, Bongani Zungu, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Andile Jali, Percy Tau

Subs:

Ronwen Williams (GK), Motjeka Madisha, Tebogo Langerman, Robyn Johannes, Hlompho Kekana, Keagan Dolly, Thulani Serero, Phakamani Mahlambi, Lebohang Manyama, Lebogang Mothiba, Dino Ndlovu, Bradley Grobler

Head coach: Stuart Baxter

Match Officials:

REFEREE: ALIOUM ALIOUM CAMEROON

ASS. REFEREE 1: EVARIST MENKOUANDE CAMEROON

ASS. REFEREE 2: ELVIS GUY NOUPUE NGUEGOUE CAMEROON

4TH OFFICIAL: MAL SOULEY MOHAMADOU CAMEROON

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHANNES MUINJO NAMIBIA