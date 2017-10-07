Bafana Bafana responded in gallant fashion to outclass Burkina Faso in this entertaining FIFA World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on drizzling Saturday afternoon.

After losing in back to back matches against Cape Verde, Bafana Bafana showed what they are made of with some scintillating football that bamboozled the confounded the West Africans.

With two games to go in this group, the good win brought South Africa right back into the mix and their next match against Senegal will be the most critical as the dream for Russia lives on.

South Africa got a dream start when Percy Tau got a goal with a header following a long throw in by Sifiso Hlanti to give Bafana Bafana a perfect start. The goal came exactly after 48 seconds.

Hlanti took a long throw in which was flicked on by Clayton Daniels and Tau's header beat the Burkina Faso keeper hands down.

South Africa scored the second in the 32nd minute with a brilliant breakaway goal that was engineered by goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune. The pass found Jali with acres of space and the wily midfielder's deft past found Themba Zwane who finished with aplomb of a seasoned campaigner.

South Africa got the third on the stroke of half-time; again the goal was manufactured by Khune whose long ball found Tau who back-heeled for Vilakazi to finish with another brilliant goal to make it 3-0.

Zwane could have made it four and killed off the game a minute into the second half but delayed shooting and when he did, his effort went narrowly wide with the Burkinabe keeper well beaten.

Again, it was the long ball from Khune that found Tau and his clever pass was well received by Zwane but his final product was not up to his high and rising standards.

Moments later, Khune made a brilliant save from Traore who had broken free; again showing how priceless he is to the team.

Vilakazi could also have completed his double when Tau found him in the box but his chip went wide as Bafana Bafana continued to turn on the heat.

Zungu was then sent off after an off the ball incident although he was a bit unfortunate from the Cameroonian official.

South Africa then massed the defence but sporadically caught the visitors on the break and could have long killed off the game.

Burkina Faso pulled one back from a free kick but it was too little too late as the home side held on for a great win.

South Africa... ... ... ... ... ..(3) 3

Burkina Faso... ... ... ..... ..1