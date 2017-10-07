Malawi: Wizards Players Boycott Game

Mzuzu — Some players for Premier Bet Wizards Football Club are boycotting playing games following the failure by the club to honour the players' salaries and game allowances.

The development was unveiled Wednesday following the team's game against Mzuzu University Football Club( Mzuni FC) in FISD Challenge Cup at Mzuzu Stadium.

After the team sacked head Coach, Trevor Kajawa over poor performance of the team, Wizards FC travelled all the way from Blantyre to Mzuzu with 12 players to play Mzuni FC in the cup.

Wizard's bench had only one substitute player, a goalkeeper, Wanipa Gondwe who was introduced in the 76th minute to replace Fresher Jamali.

One of the players confided with Malawi News Agency before the kickoff of the game said his colleagues had failed to join the team because they were not yet paid their dues.

"We are the only 12 who have travelled and others have refused to come because the club has not yet paid us our game allowances and salaries. We do not know what would happen if one of us gets injured but we believe God would protect us," said the player who opted for anonymity.

In a post-match interview, the standing couch for Wizards FC, Simeon Kapuza said some players were not feeling well.

"The whole team could have come but others are sick, we could have not forced them. But hopefully they will appear in our next game scheduled for Sunday," he said.

In an interview with Wizards Technical director, Peter Mjojo Mponda confirmed that it was really true that the players were not yet paid but pledged that the problems would be rectified before the team's next fixture.

Efforts to probe on the reasons why the club failed to pay the players proved futile as Mponda could not picking up his phone.

Mponda's boys were defeated 3-0 by Mzuzu despite playing an entertaining football game.

Derco Nyemera was the first to hit the net followed by double goals from a superb substitute, Timothy Silwimba.

Premier Bet Wizards will again face Mzuni on Sunday at Chiwembe Technical Ground in Blantyre in the country's top flight league.