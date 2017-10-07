Malawi: Charity Group Fundraising for 86-Year-Old Destitute Woman

Mzuzu — A Mzuzu based charity group, We're 1, is in a fundraising drive to construct a decent but affordable house for an 86-year-old destitute woman.

Popularly known as Gogo Msuku, the senior citizen's current house in populous Chibavi Township is in dilapidated state. She lives with her only remaining daughter and grandchild.

We're 1 General Secretary, Gift Chiumia said in an interview Friday that the organization's members noted with concern the granny's predicament hence the initiative.

"Her current house is in a very poor state and if heavy rains can come today, it is likely to collapse.

We, therefore, organized ourselves to mobilize funds for the construction of the house before the rainy season begins," he said.

Chiumia said the budget for the house is K 600, 000 and, so far, they have raised K127, 500.

We're 1 comprises youths from different professions who among other initiatives use their professional skills for charity. It champions for the welfare of those in hospitals, prisoners, orphans and widows.

Meanwhile, members from the medical profession are conducting Blood Pressure testing and weight checking in various shopping centres in the city at a fee as part of the fundraising drive.

Chiumia hailed the members for the fundraising venture and donation of various construction materials towards the project.

He appealed to well-wishers to come forth with more donations for the cause.