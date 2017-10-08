Sudan: UN, UK, Norway Congratulate Sudan On Lifting of Sanctions

Khartoum — The United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Sudan, and the United Kingdom and Norway have congratulated Sudan on the recent United States decision to revoke economic sanctions with respect to the country and its government.

"The UNCT recognizes all the collective efforts exerted by all parties, especially the Government of Sudan who in the past nine months has demonstrated through concrete progress the country's interest in improving humanitarian access throughout the country," the team said in a press statement on Saturday.

"The United Nations Country Team will continue to promote international cooperation in the spirit of multilateralism to overcome any challenges facing Sudan while building on the strides that have been taken by all sides so far," the statement reads.

On Friday, the administration of President Donald Trump lifted two-decades-old economic sanctions on Sudan "in recognition of the Government of Sudan's sustained positive actions to maintain a cessation of hostilities in conflict areas in Sudan, improve humanitarian access throughout Sudan, and maintain cooperation with the US on addressing regional conflicts and the threat of terrorism".

The US State Department stated that any further normalisation in the bilateral relations with Khartoum requires continued progress by the Sudanese government.

'Challenges'

Norway and the UK, that form the Troika on Sudan and South-Sudan together with the USA, also welcomed the permanent lifting of sanctions on Sudan.

"This is a historic decision that will pave the way for more inclusive economic development for Sudan's people," the two countries said in a joint statement on Saturday.

They as well pointed to a number of challenges that still need to be tackled. "In particular the ongoing conflicts in Darfur and the Two Areas, and human rights violations, including restrictions on freedom of religion and belief."

Khartoum plans to continue talks with the US Administration on Sudan's removal from the list of countries accused of sponsoring terrorism. Sudan can only benefit from debt relief and receive international development assistance if its name is removed from this list.