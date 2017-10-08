Photo: The East African

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto take their campaigns to Mombasa County today, where they are are expected to receive a number of Opposition defectors.

Mr Ruto will attend service at Jubilee Christian Centre before joining President Kenyatta for a delegates meeting at Serani Primary School.

LAND GRABBING

The duo will issue title deeds of three plots that were grabbed several years ago to the community.

They are Mbaraki nursery, Mbaraki secondary and Serani school grounds.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the President had ordered the return of the property to the rightful owners.

"This land had been grabbed and there has been a tussle over its ownership for the past 20 years. But now the institutions will get it back after the President intervened," he said.

DEFECTORS

President Kenyatta is also expected to welcome former National Super Alliance members into the Jubilee Party fold.

One of the prominent leaders rumoured to jump ship is former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, who resigned as Wiper party secretary-general after losing the gubernatorial race to Hassan Joho.

"We have been talking for some time and we have invited him (Omar) for this occasion. He will most likely join us," the CS said.

In Taita Taveta, former Governor John Mruttu is also expected to join Jubilee; same for former Labour Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi.

President Kenyatta's spokesman Munyori Buku said he will stay in the Coast region for three days.