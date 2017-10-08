Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto will Sunday lead Jubilee Party campaigns in the coastal city of Mombasa.

During the visit, the duo is expected to issue title deeds to local institutions including public schools and a mosque.

Speaking ahead of the visit on Saturday, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala described the tour as a great victory for the coastal people while thanking President Kenyatta for making good his campaign promise of ensuring locals regain control of their land.

"We're working on preparations for this visit because it means a lot to us. President Kenyatta's directive that the title deed for the Serani land popularly known as Arab Grounds is greatly appreciated," the CS said.

Other titles to be issued are that belonging to Mbaraki Nursery and Primary Schools as well as Serani Primary School.

Former Mombasa gubernatorial contender Suleiman Shahbal (Jubilee) who also spoke ahead of President Kenyatta's visit said local leaders will continue to work towards enhancing Jubliee's vote basket in the region to deliver a resounding victory for the head of the ruling party ahead of the October 26 repeat presidential election.

"We gave the President over 99,000 votes in August but on October 26 we will turn out in large number and vote to ensure he even get more votes," he said.

"We have more leaders who were not with us who've joined us and more are still coming," Shahbal added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu who spoke in Magarini, Kilifi County.

Kazungu told residents to embrace development and shun divisive politics which he said was the mantra of Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) politics.

"NASA politics is centered on jealous, hatred and malice. That is the politics NASA's Raila Odinga has been playing. He cannot lecture us about land problems when he was a co-principal in the 2007-2017 Grand Coalition Government with James Orengo as a lands minister," he told a crowd of supporters.

President Kenyatta's visit to Mombasa comes even as some opposition politicians led by former Taita Taveta Governor John Mruttu plan to shift allegiance to the ruling party.

Mruttu who lost in the August 8 gubernatorial contest after running on an independent ticket said on Saturday that consultations with Jubilee officials are almost nearing an end after which he will announce his new move.

"I've had several meetings with Jubilee leaders and they've asked for my support and I can assure that I am going to make an announcement shortly," he said.

Mruttu who quit the ODM party after unsuccessfully challenging former National Assembly Minority Thomas Mwadeghu's victory in primaries held in April said his decision was informed by Jubilee's quest to work with him.

"I can only attend a wedding when invited. The Jubilee fraternity has seen that I can make a contribution and invited me so that is a key reason for me to join them," he said.

While campaigning in Nyandarua County on Saturday, President Kenyatta criticized NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga over what he termed as attempts to ascend to power extraconstitutional means.

Kenyatta warned that the will of the people exercised through a democratic process shall not be overthrown through incitement and violence.

"His focus is organizing protests and calling for a press conference to incite violence," said the President.

"Looting, mass action, and violence against women is not the way to go" he added.

President Kenyatta said Jubilee will continue to focus on development and nurturing more youth to ascend to power.

Deputy President Ruto who also spoke in Nyandarua faulted Odinga for attempting to sabotage the October 26 poll saying his scheme will not work.