Kenya's national cricket team faces the Netherlands in a must-win ICC World Cricket League Championship match on Sunday.

It is Kenya's second match against the Dutch being played at Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa.

The Dutch won the first game by six wickets on Friday and that earned them two points. Netherlands are now in comfortable lead on points table with 18 points, while Kenya are fifth on the table with 10 points.

Kenya's coach Thomas Odoyo on Saturday said that according to the weather focus in East London, they expect rain, therefore, whichever team wins the toss will elected to field first.

The game would have been played under the scotching sun at the Nairobi Gymkhana but it was moved to South Africa due to security concerns raised by the Dutch.

"Today's game is like a final to us. We have to raise our game to improve our chances of beating our opponents. I will make two changes in the side," Odoyo said.

However, right-arm medium pacer Lucas Oluoch, who missed the first game after aggravating an injury in training, is likely to be in action in Sunday's game.

Odoyo said that the Dutch played well on Friday and took the right decision to field first as the wickets have been undercover most of the time because of the rain that has been pouring in the area.

The Netherlands, Scotland (15 points), Papua New Guinea (14), Hong Kong (11), Kenya, Nepal (8), Namibia (6) and UAE (6) are fighting for top four slots reserved for the group in next year's qualifier for the 2019 World Cup to be jointly hosted by England and Wales.

The top four teams will be known after the final matches set for Dubai in December.