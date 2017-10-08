Photo: AU-UN IST / Abakar Albadri

Members of Al Shabaab stand after giving themselves up to forces of the African Union Mission in Somalia (file photo).

The Government has in the last two years placed over Sh100 million bounty on heads of about 35 wanted terror suspects. The money is for reward on information leading to arrest of most wanted Al Shabaab militia.

While some suspects have either been arrested or killed by security agents in Kenya and neighbouring Somalia, many still remain in hiding.

A senior security official privy to the Anti-terrorism operations told Sunday Standard that the bounties have had a great impact in tracking some terrorists.

Mohamed Mohamud alias Mohamed Kuno, a Kenyan Al-Shabaab leader is said to have led the heinous Garissa University College massacre in which 147 people were killed in April 2015. He holds the highest bounty at Sh20 million.

The suspect, also known as Dulyadin Gamadhere, hails from the Ogaden tribe in Garissa County.

He has been linked to several terror attacks in the country, including the September 2013 Westgate Shopping Mall raid in which 67 people were killed.

Mohamud was born in Garissa in 1966 and studied Sharia in Sudan. He was a former Islamic teacher in Garissa between 1997 and 2000, after which he is believed to have joined Al-Shabaab.Gamadere on the other hand was killed in June 2016 in a US airstrike in Bardhere near Kismayu alongside three other senior Al-Shabaab commanders. Kenyan born Ahmed Iman Ali aka Abu Zinira, who is believed to lead between 300 to 500 Kenyan fighters in Jaysh Ayman unit is another terrorist leader with a Sh2 million bounty on his head.

There is another US $ 3million reward by the US government. The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Engineering graduate is accused of spearheading successful recruitment of youth into the militia group. Imam, the former head of the Pumwani Riyadh Mosque committee and Muslim Youth Council (MYC) is believed to be running businesses including boutiques and kiosks in Gikomba Market whose proceeds continue funding terrorist activities.

He has climbed ranks and is believed to be the senior most foreign fighter within Al Shabaab. Others with Sh2 million each on their heads include Hamisi Swleh Abdallah, who is wanted for abductions and terror attacks in North Eastern.

Marsabit born Abdullahi Jarso Kotola aka Seyfdeen of Jaysh Ayman and his brother Hassan Jarso Kotola are also on the most wanted terror list. Climbed ranks According to intelligence reports, the Jarso brothers, described as members of the Jaysh Ayman, are believed to have been involved, in among others, the Mpeketoni attacks in June 2014.

Security agents continue to urge for public support even as they hunt down James Kimanthi Masai aka Rafat from Mutomo in Kitui, Rama Mbwana Mbwega aka Junia who comes from Coast.

He is wanted for recruiting youth into terror networks in North Eastern and Coast. Also on the police radar is Hassan Mushi aka Hassa Kuku from Kibirigwi in Kirnyaga East. He previously worked for Avenue Rescue and Emergency Medical Services as driver and first aid responder.

Abdikadir Mohamed Ikrima, Suleiman Irungu Mwangi, Gufu Tari Gufu, Mohamed Ebrahim Mohamed, described as an Al Shabaab recruiter, all have a Sh2 million each placed on their heads.

Police are also hunting down Anwear Yogan Mwok, Abdikadir Haret Mohamed Yussuf Kuno, Ahmed Maalim Bashir, Idris Ismael Issack, Sharif Sheikh Arab, Ahmed Mahat Mohamed aka Jerry, Abdullahi Issack Diyat aka Ubeyd, Suleiman Mohamed Awadh, Abdifatah Abubakar Abdi, Mohamed Osman Aliow aka Isack Okola who was involved in the December 21 2015 Marka bus attack .

Ramadhan Kioko aka Pinji and former county employee Issa Adballah aka Kauni also carry a Sh2 million bounty each on their heads. Those suspected of recruitements and human traffickers of Kenyan youth to Libya include Dahir Mohamed Dahir and Nicholas Karanja Mwangi.