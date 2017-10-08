The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that sports in Nigeria, particularly football, remained one of the greatest unifier of people across political affiliations, religion, gender, tribe and other divides.

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary stated this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Abdullahi joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating and congratulating the Super Eagles for their qualification to next year's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He also congratulated the Ministry of Sports, the Nigerian Football Federation, the technical crew, management, and backroom staff for securing Nigeria's sixth appearance at the World Cup.

The APC spokesman said it was indeed a delight watching the Super Eagles defeat the Chipolopolo of Zambia in front of excited home fans at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.

He noted that the victory put Nigeria on an unassailable 13 points at the top of Group B and charged Nigerians to take advantage of the feat to further foster harmony amongst themselves.

Bolaji, a former sports minister, however, called on the sports authorities not to rest on their oars but to begin early preparation ahead of 2018 to ensure that the Super Eagles perform well at the global tournament.