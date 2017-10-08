A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man whose identity is still being withheld was on Friday night chopped to death near South Africa's north eastern town of Tzaneen in Limpopo Province.

His assailant was also murdered barely a few minutes later by the community, which meted out instant mob justice.

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesman for Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police were investigating the double murder of the Zimbabwean and his assailant, both whose identities were yet to be released.

"It is alleged that last night (2017-10-06) at about 11:50pm the two men were fighting until one of them aged 27 originally from Zimbabwe ran away to his shack," Ngoepe said.

"The suspect followed him and chopped him to death with a sharp instrument in front of his shack and then ran away to his shack.

"Following this incident, the local community mobilised themselves, followed the suspect and assaulted him to death at his shack."

Police in Modjadjiskloof outside Tzaneen are still investigating the two incidents and motive behind this conflict is not clear at this stage, he said.

"The suspects for the mob killing are still unknown and there is no arrest."