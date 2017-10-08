8 October 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

South Africa: Zimbabwean Chopped to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man whose identity is still being withheld was on Friday night chopped to death near South Africa's north eastern town of Tzaneen in Limpopo Province.

His assailant was also murdered barely a few minutes later by the community, which meted out instant mob justice.

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesman for Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police were investigating the double murder of the Zimbabwean and his assailant, both whose identities were yet to be released.

"It is alleged that last night (2017-10-06) at about 11:50pm the two men were fighting until one of them aged 27 originally from Zimbabwe ran away to his shack," Ngoepe said.

"The suspect followed him and chopped him to death with a sharp instrument in front of his shack and then ran away to his shack.

"Following this incident, the local community mobilised themselves, followed the suspect and assaulted him to death at his shack."

Police in Modjadjiskloof outside Tzaneen are still investigating the two incidents and motive behind this conflict is not clear at this stage, he said.

"The suspects for the mob killing are still unknown and there is no arrest."

South Africa

Bafana Bounce Back in Style to Thrash The Stallions

Bafana Bafana responded in gallant fashion to outclass Burkina Faso in this entertaining FIFA World Cup qualifier at FNB… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.