8 October 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chinamasa, Moyo Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and Minister Jonathan Moyo (file photo).

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo yesterday queried a decision by Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa to retrospectively suspend duty for fuel imported under controversial circumstances, exposing widening divisions in the Zanu PF government.

Moyo took to Twitter to query why Chinamasa on Friday waived duty for fuel already imported for the Dema emergency power project, Kariba South extension project and African Chrome Field (ACF) using statutory instrument 126 of 2017.

"This SI is not only suspending duty after the fact but also after the same duty was initially waived unlawfully for Africa Chrome Fields," the minister tweeted.

Last month, the Zimbabwe Independent revealed that two private companies imported 312 million litres of diesel duty-free, prejudicing the broke Treasury of revenue in unpaid taxes.

The government granted national project status to the Dema project as the country grappled with a perennial energy crisis that resulted in intermittent power cuts.

ACF was also exempted from paying taxes for its mining project, openly violating the law.

However, Chinamasa had insisted that the importation of the fuel was above board.

Zimbabwe

Soldiers Run Amok

Seke Unit O shops in Chitungwiza have resembled a war zone each evening for the past week as soldiers wantonly beat up… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.