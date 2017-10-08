Mombasa — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged residents of the coastal city of Mombasa to support his re-election in the October 26 repeat presidential poll in order to further gains made in the past five years under the Jubilee administration.

Kenyatta who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto in his tour of Mombasa urged residents to embrace unity in the task of nation-building.

While speaking at a Jubilee Party rally held at the Serani grounds, Kenyatta said he remained committed to working together with all leaders in order to find solutions to problems facing coast residents.

"There's no problem that cannot be solved when people sit down, dialogue and respect each other. We want to make Kenya a better place for each and every one of us but that cannot happen if we're not working in unity," the Head of State said.

His deputy Ruto faulted National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga for mounting hurdles ahead of the fresh poll saying the October 26 election will not be sabotaged.

"As you can see these fellow want to avoid the poll citing excuses. We want to ask them, let them be honorable and face President Kenyatta on the ballot or they should not have an alternative of making our country ungovernable because that's not acceptable," the DP warned.

During the political rally, former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar declared his support for President Kenyatta's re-election saying residents of the region will not accept any further deception by leaders of the opposition alliance.

The former Secretary-General of the Wiper Democratic Movement - NASA presidential running mate Kalonzo Musyoka's party - told residents to support President Kenyatta citing inclusivity demonstrated under his leadership.

"I am here because I want to add the votes that will ensure President Kenyatta gets a decisive victory on October 26," Omar declared amid a thunderous cheer from the crowd.

Omar particularly lauded President Kenyatta's commitment to solving the contentious land issue which he said remained unsettled for a long time.

Going forward, he appealed to the Head of State to adopt a comprehensive land reform programme that would put to rest all outstanding land matters.

On the conduct of the fresh presidential poll, the outspoken former lawmaker and human rights defender castigated NASA for attempting to hound innocent officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) out of office without any justification whatsoever.

"You do not take to the streets to ruin other people's careers. I want to tell IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba, until the court finds you culpable of any offense do your job because you have a family to feed and integrity to protect," Omar said.

The President presented land titles to Serani Primary School, Mbaraki Primary School, Mbaraki Nursery School, Burhani Sports Ground and Serani Sports Ground during the rally attended by dozens of Jubilee politicians including Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala (Mining), Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Lamu's Fahim Twaha, Tana River's Hussein Dado and Nairobi's Mike Sonko.

Speaking at the event, CS Balala urged Mombasa residents to reward Jubilee administration's transformative agenda by turning out in large numbers in this month's election to elect President Kenyatta.

"We're always taught that anyone who cannot thank a human being cannot thank God. The dividends of the Jubilee government are there for everyone to see. I want to implore you; let us change the way we do our politics," Balala said.

Sheikh Mohammed Khalifa, a renowned Muslim cleric in Mombasa criticized NASA leaders for attempting to hold the country hostage just to protect their selfish interests.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) likened NASA leader Odinga to a fly carrying disease-causing germs whenever it goes.