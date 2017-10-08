Nigeria: Iwo Monarch Marks Birthday Amid Fireworks, Eulogies

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Abdulurasheed Akanbi, on Saturday marked his 50th birthday anniversary, as encomiums poured in from various quarters on his achievements since he ascended the throne as the traditional ruler of the land.

The monarch who was colourfully dressed, and ably supported by his wife, Chanel Akanbi, also used the occasion to launch an Iwo magazine.

Although the occasion was expected to be attended by a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, they only sent representatives.

Also, the chairman of the occasion, Obateru Akinrutan, the Olugbo of Ugbo, was also not present, but sent a representative.

The event, however, was lively with dignitaries pouring in and offering their goodwill messages and donations in support of the project being launched.

The royal father of the day, the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, as well as the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, were present.

Mr. Abubakar, who spoke glowingly of Mr. Akanbi, pledged his continued support for the Iwo monarch, describing him as a man who passion for the wellbeing of his people.

The presence of the former senator and presidential adviser on National Assembly Matters, Florence Ita-Giwa, added colour to the event, as she did not sit as one of the mothers of the day, but helped in moderating the cutting of the two cakes used for the occasion.

The cutting of the cakes and the unveiling of the magazine project were accompanied with a flurry of fireworks.

Mrs. Ita-Giwa noted that the monarch needed to be celebrated for bringing a new direction in the traditional system in Nigeria.

She said the monarch has been close to his people and rallying the support of well-meaning persons to help improve the infrastructure of Iwo land.

