8 October 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: This Week - Court Blocks Eviction of Health Ministry Director General

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/The New Times
Anthony Mbonye, acting Director General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health.
By The Independent

Prof. Anthony Mbonye has been acting as the Director General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health since the new cabinet was sworn in last year. Mbonye who replaced Jane Ruth Aceng when she was elevated to a ministerial post was suspended from the position following an investigation by the Inspector General of Government

(IGG).

Confirming this, Dr. Diana Atwiine the permanent secretary in the ministry said the IGG found Mbonye's integrity wanting raising issues to do with conflict of interest and corruption. Atwiine had written to him ordering that the professor vacates office but he run to court blocking his eviction. His application was granted by

court on Sept.28 directing the ministry not to recruit another Director General or any other top manager at the Ministry until this issue is handled.

Unconfirmed information shows Dr. Henry Mwebesa the director of planning had been handpicked to fill the director general's slot.

