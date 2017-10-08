Kenya: Kirui, Kiplagat Fail to Defend Chicago Marathon Titles

Nairobi — Abel Kirui and Florence Kiplagat failed to defend their Chicago marathon titles on Sunday as homeboy Galen Rupp became the first American in 15 years to win the title, finishing in 2:09:20 ahead of Kirui while Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba won the women's race.

Rupp, the Rio Olympics bronze medalist broke away from Kirui in the final 10kilometres of the race and ensured he finished off the year on high note with a personal best time having finished second at the Boston Marathon earlier on in the year.

"It is such a special thing for me winning in Chicago because this City is special to me; my dad was born here and I have very good memories of this place. I feel that I have come second so many times before and winning feels great," Rupp, still excited from his achievement said after the race.

Also, this was only the second time since 2003 that a Kenyan has failed to win in Chicago. The last man to break the Kenyan dominance was Ethiopian Tsegaye Kebede in 2012.

In the women's race, defending champion Kiplagat could not match the high tempo set up by five-time World Champion on the track Dibaba who opened up the field just after 30 minutes of racing.

Dibaba in her debut in Chicago clocked 2:18:30 while Kenyan Birid Kosgei who braved the high tempo throughout sticking to the Ethiopian came in second, one minute 53 seconds later.

"I ran without a pacemaker and It was hard to break a record, but I am pleased with the race and the result today. This was very special for me, this was my third marathon and I am pleased because I have learnt a lot," she said after the race.