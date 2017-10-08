Former coach of the Super Falcons, Godwin Izilien said on Sunday that hard work, the commitment of players and officials and better preparations made Nigeria qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

He told Newsmen in Benin, that this should be an eye-opener for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to commence early preparations for the Mundial.

The coach who took the Super Falcons to South Africa in 2004 for the African Women's Championship, commended the team spirit, unison and dedication of the players during the qualifiers.

Izilien who also coached the Golden Eaglets in the African U-17 Championship in Gambian in 1995, noted that Nigeria had the players to make the country proud at the World Cup.

"However, preparation for the world cup must start early, while a good and well-articulated programme must be drawn for the team.

"We must at this time jettison our usual fire brigade approach to preparation for major tournaments. We can all see what better preparation can achieve with our qualification.

"Am not saying the team is perfect now, these present crops of players, with little or no addition, can go places with good preparation.

"I see players who are not only hungry for success but want to make names for themselves. They are very committed, their unity and team spirit are unparalleled, Izilien said.

The former national coach said, " While we pray they take this to Russia proper, the country's football managers must not also fail to play their part at this stage,".

He said the game against Zambia was a difficult one for the Eagles because of anxiety.

According to him, the Eagles played well against Zambia, what you saw and feel went wrong with the Eagles was as a result of anxiety and what to expect. The end result is that we qualified.

"They are true heroes of Nigeria and we can only pray for something better at the world cup proper next year," he said.

Nigeria defeated Zambia 1-0 to book a place for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The goal by Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, in the 74th minute, ensured that Nigeria became the first Africa team and the 12 in the World to book a place for Russia.