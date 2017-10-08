8 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Okowa Hails Super Eagles Qualification

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has joined millions of Nigerian football supporters in celebrating and congratulating the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their qualification for next year's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Governor in a statement in Asaba on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, also congratulated the Ministry of Sports, the Nigerian Football Federation, the technical crew, management, and backroom staff of the Super Eagles for beating the Chipolopolo of Zambia by a lone goal to secure Nigeria's sixth appearance at the mondial.

The Governor commended members of the National team for their commitment and doggedness which according to him earned them the victory in the make or mar encounter with the Zambians.

According to Governor Okowa, "It was a delight watching the Super Eagles defeat the Zambian side in front of titillated home fans at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo to put the Eagles on an incontestible 13 points at the top of Group B.

"Sports in Nigeria, particularly football remain one of the greatest accoupler of people across political affinities, religion, gender, tribe and other schisms.

The Governor advised that, in this era of agitations, Nigerians should take advantage of sport competitions to further promote national love, togetherness and patriotism.

"The Eagles performance demonstrated the fighting spirit and high level of discipline that exemplifies Nigerian players. "They truly displayed that they are our true ambassadors," he said.

Governor Okowa urged the sports authorities not to be carried away by the euphoria of the qualification but start early preparation ahead of 2018 so that the Super Eagles performs well at the global competition beyond past achievements.

