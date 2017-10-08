Zimbabwe: Of Course, Auditor General Chiri Made Them Uncomfortable

opinion

Auditor-general Mildred Chiri , is back at her seat as the government's top auditor, following an outcry over her uncanny removal from her position in July. She is back, we can rest easy. At least those of us that are keen on seeing her sweep clean government ministries, departments and parastatals as she shines the spotlight on irregularities, graft and resource abuses.

No doubt Chiri, who has been auditor general since 2004, has ruffled feathers and made many in the corridors and seats of power hot under the collar by exposing mismanagement of public resources. She has, reporting season after reporting season, released explosive audit reports on government ministries and departments, State enterprises, local authorities and statutory funds.

As if that was not enough, she go too close to the fire in her latest report, released in June this year, wherein she pointed a bold finger at the Office of the President and Cabinet, which she said had mismanaged statutory funds under its purview, including the District Development Fund, as well as mishandling tenders.

How and why her work has made the powers that be hot and bothered can be understood and appreciated only within the context of how this regime operates.

Our government, which repeatedly grandstands on the issue of graft and corruption claiming a zero tolerance on this cancer whose tentacles have dug deep, tight and hard in almost all units of governance and beyond, pays only lip service to the vice.

They really would rather have someone who turns a blind eye. Someone who sees no evil, hears no evil and speaks no evil. By demonstrating that she does in fact see evil, identifies evil and speaks of evil, Chiri is far from being their darling.

Graft and corruption thrives in darkness, in hidden nooks and crannies, so by opening bare drawers and files and shining the spotlight in dark corners and folded pages, Chiri has proved that she does not fit in with the desired culture and practice of the system.

While her diligence on immaculate auditing could perhaps be welcome in say, Tanzanian President John Magufuli's government, in our government, Chiri's honest, above the board, no holds barred reporting blatantly goes against the grain.

While government does want and need someone competent in a position like Chiri's, that competence, according to the prevailing system, does not have to be synonymous with integrity. It should be sans prudence, sans fiscal responsibility. In fact, that competence should have no character at all. In fact, the more dubious the character, the better. So she had to be removed.

She has not been playing according to the preferred code and by exposing what should in fact be hidden and stay hidden, Chiri has been embarrassing the powerful and putting them in the defence, which is far from how they would like it. After all, their understanding is that they should do with resources at their exposal as they wish and have no one hold them accountable for them.

But Chiri doesn't play like that, you see.

However, fortunately for Chiri, her removal sparked a furore from legislators and others from various sections of the nation, which apparently has been too much to ignore. And so a few weeks ago she was clandestinely brought back. So back in her seat she is.

For how long, nobody knows, but what is apparent is that she is merely being tolerated up to a certain duration until an opportune time presents itself to excuse her without too much inconvenience and unwanted noise. A fly in the ointment she has become. Unless she succumbs and tones down. One hopes though, is that in this her returned stint of office she doesn't change tack; that she won't change her approach and delivery; and that she has not in fact been intimidated in any way.

It is most unfortunate though that what is working against her in this apex auditing position, are in fact strengths within the greater context of leadership vis-a-vis women. Below are the specific strengths Chiri has demonstrated.

Courage and boldness - Chiri has boldly called a spade a spade. She has relentlessly called mismanagement, mismanagement through figures and facts.

lSpoken truth to power - related to the point above, she has spoken truth to power with no apologies.

Maintained objectivity - has not assumed some allegiances or owed loyalties to powers that be, even those that have appointed her, she has pointed out where they erred. Often many get clouded up and tangled in owed loyalties at the expense of performing their duties objectively.

Delivered diligently guided only by the principles and dictates of the profession. She is an auditor and she has been auditing.

Oftentimes some higher ups may put you up or instal you in some position and yet not exactly expect you to do the job. What then are you there for, you should ask yourself. If you are true to your profession, you will execute as per that profession vis-a-vis terms of reference/job description.

Thoroughness - Chiri, like many women, a few of them in high profile jobs, has demonstrated thoroughness. It is a trait many women have in common. When women - outstanding women, women driven to high standards - perform, they are thorough. When they clean, they clean to make and leave clean. Not a speck of dust will be found in the wake of their work.

It is a good trait for many in leadership to emulate. Being thorough distinguishes the sterling performers from the lukewarmers.

lProfessionalism - all the above have been enabled by a strong work ethic and healthy brand of professionalism.

Competency - Chiri has demonstrated competency. If she hadn't and had slacked somehow of somewhere, those holding axes above her head would have only been too quick to jump at her and point that out, to embarrass and expose her in turn. The fact that we have not heard, publicly at least, of any criticism and mud thrown at her reports shows "enemies" have not been able to poke holes in her delivery. Believe me, in a position like hers, so-called "casualties" will have scrutinised beyond reasonable doubt her reports with a view to discrediting them.

All above, are exemplary leadership. Kudos to Chiri. She executes in pursuit of the right, the honest, the correct, the high road, the unpopular road, for some.

There are, however, three glaringly unfortunate aspects to this case, which I like to think of as a case study in women's leadership, re: Chiri.

That no matter how high Chiri's position is; no matter how well she has been acquitting herself in her function; she remains vulnerable to other factors not primarily based on professional grounds or conduct. She remains a pawn which they can move and remove per will beyond her own control. Men who installed her in this position, when the whim hits them will either remove or add.

This is beyond her. She is up against a culture of men (boys' club) and their masculinities as expressed through their own vulnerabilities and whatever it is they wish to protect or promote; a man's world she just happens to be a part of.

And at the mercy of this system and its unfairnesses, impartialities, and gross irregularities she remains. The grain is male. And you go against it at your own peril with no other women in sight or within reach to hold hands with in solidarity at that high, and very lonely, level. The reality is that: there is no critical mass of women at the various helms of power.

When you have done your bit as a woman, even a sterling bit, the audience, or system, which as noted above is predominantly male in "colour" ignores you and your recommendations. Does not take action. They may feel bothered, slighted, angered or embarrassed, but they will ignore.

This makes your efforts benign; gives them no teeth and is an attempt to make a mockery of hard work. They will be damned if they "dance to your tune"; you are after all a woman! They will be doubly damned if they give you teeth to the hilt. There must be a limit to how much power you should have. Indeed, we have seen Chiri's recommendations repeatedly falling on deaf ears.

Of course, she should not stop on account of minimal or no action. (We are all encouraged to keep at it.) Giving up is not an option.

lWhile Chiri has, on objective professional grounds, done a sterling job, at least to the public that has been following her work, her intended replacement when she was removed in July was one Mike Ndudzo, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) general manager, who has allegedly and arguably not done as immaculate a job as Chiri at his own organisation. What does this have to do with anything with women's leadership, you may ask.

Everything, I say. It has everything to do with how women leadership is viewed, how it is perceived and received and how it is experienced and, yes, even, valued or evaluated. To get into a post, a high post for that matter, women have to be sterling, but men do not have to be sterling.

They can be anything, even be half the grade. The bar suddenly drops to let a man in. That same bar which is raised for a woman to enter, is lowered to usher in a lower standard for males. Meaning? Women have to be twice or 10 times as good as a man to be considered for the same job. And this is not about Ndudzo per se. It is a reality women contend with. Generally. The bar is raised for them all the time.

Maggie Mzumara is a media, communication and leadership strategist. She is founder of the Success in Stilettos, a platform dedicated to the development of women's leadership.

She is also founder and publisher of the Harare South Western News -- a community newspaper founded to empower and lend a voice to under-represented communities in high and medium density suburbs in Harare.