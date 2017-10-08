The EFF fired six of its councillors in the Mogale City council for voting with the ANC.

The EFF's Central Command Team took this decision after they met on Saturday after the completion of a disciplinary process.

"On the 11th of July 2017, six EFF Councillors contravened the EFF decision not to attend the Mogale City Budget vote Council meeting in which the ANC needed its budget to be passed. These councillors not only helped for a Council meeting quorum to be constituted, they also voted in favour of the proposed ANC budget," said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in a statement.

"The organisation took exception to this conduct as it returned the public purse in the hands of the ANC. This is the same ANC that the people of Mogale City removed from the government following the 2016 local government elections outcomes. It is the same ANC that has been looting the public purse since 1994 to the exclusion and marginalisation of our people." According to Ndlozi, the mandate not to vote with the ANC is consistent with the "non-negotiable cardinal pillar number seven" - their policy position to fight corruption. "Thus, these six councillors, namely Ms Nhlanhla Shilubane, Ms Nomonde Nkatu, Ms Lemogang Modisane, Mr Eric Baloyi, Mr Edward Motsitsi and Mr Simanga Mkhumbeni, essentially betrayed our revolutionary tenant. Accordingly, they have been expelled," said Ndlozi.He said the EFF Central Command Team confirmed the sentence the party's National Disciplinary Committee, as required by the EFF's code of conduct. "The six EFF councillors have the right to appeal, however, the expulsion sentence is in effect even when under appeal. The EFF will communicate with the Mogale City Municipal Manager so as to declare the six vacancies and so that the EFF can replace all the six councillors," said Ndlozi.The EFF obtained 9 seats in the Mogale municipal council, which has 77 seats, of which the ANC occupies 38. All 9 EFF seats were obtained through the proportional party list, to the expulsion of the 6 councillors wouldn't necessitate by-elections.

