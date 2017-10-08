8 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria Prisons Service Begins Manhunt for 2 Escapees in Enugu

The Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) in Enugu State has begun manhunt of two male convicts who escaped from the prison in the state capital on Oct. 6.

The two convicts are: Lucky Sama and Balogun Joseph with charge numbers CME/566c/17 and CME/669c/17, respectively.

A statement signed by Mr Emeka Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the Prisons command in the state, and issued in Enugu on Sunday, said the convicts escaped from the prison around 11.00 p.m. on Friday.

Monday said the prisoners were sentenced to two years imprisonment by an Enugu East Magistrate's Court, for stealing .

He said that the Controller of Prisons in the state, Mr B.N. Ogbodo, had deployed intelligence unit and search party throughout the state and beyond for their arrest.

The prison spokesperson said that the service was also collaborating with sister security agencies in the manhunt of the prisoners.

He described as 'false' some media reports of jail break in the Enugu Maximum Security Prison.

Monday said that the prison formation was peaceful and calm, adding that the inmates were in safe custody.

He urged the general public to assist the command with useful information on the whereabouts of the escapees on 08063306606 or the nearest police station.

NAN

Nigeria

