Police Minister Fikile Mbalula lashed out at DA leader Mmusi Maimane about policing in Philippi.

During his address to the DA's Western Cape congress on Saturday, Maimane said some politicians go to Philippi and grandstand and it should be asked why places like Philippi and Nyanga has lower police allocations than other areas.

Mbalula visited the area last week, in the aftermath of shootings that left 18 people killed.

On Sunday Mbalula said in a statement he doesn't ordinarily respond to people like Maimane.

"I really don't want to respond to Mr Maimane but failure to do so, may make his false statement as the gospel truth," he said.

Mbalula doubted that Maimane ever visits Marikana, Philippi East.

"Mmusi will know, if he cared to visit Marikana that in Marikana there is no electricity, streets, which in main are basic things that allow proper policing. Therefore I expect Mmusi and his government to provide these basic service to our people instead of leading from conference podiums," Mbalula said.

He stressed that it is a collective responsibility for elected representatives to do everything in their power to liberate South Africans from socio-economic challenges, instead of seeking to score cheap political points.

"When the tragic death of our people happened, we descended in Phillipi East, where we met generals of police, the bereaved families and the mourning community of Marikana, we did this not to seek glory but to be intimate with the pain our people were in, but above all to learn what we can do, together with them," said Mbalula.

"I can confirm to Mmusi that in the centre of grievances of people of Marikana was bad lighting which is the competency of the local government. I must remind Mmusi that Marikana falls in the City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality, under the government of the Democratic Alliance, which he leads."

Mbalula referred to an order by Cape Town High Court that the city had to purchase the privately-owned land where Marikana is situated to bring much-needed service delivery to 60 000 residents.

"But the City has decided to appeal this ruling that will bring much relief to people of Marikana."

Mbalula said the Phillipi East police station is currently under the new station commander, Colonel Bongani Mthakathi, and 40 additional police officers will be deployed at the station as well as 6 more vehicles.

"We still have a long way to ensure that our people live in security and comfort, as envisaged by the Freedom Charter, but as Amilcar Cabral said, hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories," Mbalula concluded.

