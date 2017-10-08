8 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 4 Arrested After Family Killed in KZN

Tagged:

Related Topics

In the early hours of Sunday morning, three suspects were arrested for the gruesome murder of five family members on Thursday in Marianhill, KwaZulu-Natal.

In the afternoon a fourth suspect was arrested. This suspected was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and eleven rounds of ammunition, said police spokesperson captain Nqobile Gwala in a statement issued on Sunday.

The suspects are aged between 21 and 30.

Thursday 23:00 the family was accosted by unknown gunmen who fired multiple shots at the five members of the family aged between 19 and 34 in Nteke area, Mariannhill.

Four of the family members died at the scene and the other victim died in hospital on arrival.

Mariannhill police opened a docket with five counts of murder, which has been transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team for investigation.

On Sunday morning the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team members, National Intervention Unit, Crime Intelligence, Marianhill Detectives and KwaNdengezi SAPS embarked on an operation at Nteke area.

They were following leads with regards to the possible suspects involved in the murder and arrested three suspects in the Nteke area.

In the afternoon the team proceeded to KwaNdengezi, where the fourth suspect was arrested.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Langa praised the team for solving the case within two days.

"We will not tolerate people who kill innocent members of our community. We are confident with the investigating team that they will present a well-prepared docket to secure a successful prosecution of the culprits," he said.

News24 reported on Friday that Thursday evening's attack was the second attack on a family in KwaZulu-Natal in three days.

On Tuesday night eight people, including two women and six children, were shot and killed in Amatimatolo in the Umzinyathi area and their home set alight.

News24

South Africa

Minister Mbalula Lashes Out at Opposition Leader Maimane

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula lashed out at DA leader Mmusi Maimane about policing in Philippi. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.