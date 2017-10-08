In the early hours of Sunday morning, three suspects were arrested for the gruesome murder of five family members on Thursday in Marianhill, KwaZulu-Natal.

In the afternoon a fourth suspect was arrested. This suspected was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and eleven rounds of ammunition, said police spokesperson captain Nqobile Gwala in a statement issued on Sunday.

The suspects are aged between 21 and 30.

Thursday 23:00 the family was accosted by unknown gunmen who fired multiple shots at the five members of the family aged between 19 and 34 in Nteke area, Mariannhill.

Four of the family members died at the scene and the other victim died in hospital on arrival.

Mariannhill police opened a docket with five counts of murder, which has been transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team for investigation.

On Sunday morning the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team members, National Intervention Unit, Crime Intelligence, Marianhill Detectives and KwaNdengezi SAPS embarked on an operation at Nteke area.

They were following leads with regards to the possible suspects involved in the murder and arrested three suspects in the Nteke area.

In the afternoon the team proceeded to KwaNdengezi, where the fourth suspect was arrested.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Langa praised the team for solving the case within two days.

"We will not tolerate people who kill innocent members of our community. We are confident with the investigating team that they will present a well-prepared docket to secure a successful prosecution of the culprits," he said.

News24 reported on Friday that Thursday evening's attack was the second attack on a family in KwaZulu-Natal in three days.

On Tuesday night eight people, including two women and six children, were shot and killed in Amatimatolo in the Umzinyathi area and their home set alight.

News24