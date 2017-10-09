Photo: PPU

President Yoweri Museveni welcomes The Aga Khan to Uganda at State House.

Kampala — The Aga Khan has arrived to join Ugandans as they celebrate their 55th Independence Day, October 9. He is a special guest at Monday's celebrations in Bushenyi and will receive an honor for the economic contributions he has made to the Uganda.

President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday received The Aga Khan and his delegation at State House Entebbe. Museveni and his guest briefly held discussions on matters of mutual interest.

The Aga Khan told his host that he was looking forward to attending Uganda's historical event of her independence in Bushenyi district. The theme for this year's independence is, "Uganda's freedom must be anchored in the spirit of hard work, resilience and commitment"

The Aga Khan is the 49th hereditary spiritual leader (Imam) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims.

A lot to celebrate

"Our freedom reminds us of the sacrifice of our freedom fighters and their devotion to the cause of freedom through struggle and sacrifice. On this occasion, we remember those people who sacrificed most of their youthful years to force our colonial masters to give us self-rule," a statement from the Ministry for the Presidency said ahead of the celebrations.

The statement added that, "On this day, we need to remember all the people who contributed to the building of our country. Political leaders, civil servants and ordinary men and women have in their daily lives contributed to the building of our country. Mounting pressure to the colonial administration, organizing through workers' unions, militant agitations and other forms of demand for independence not until 9th October 1962 that the masters had to yield and grant the independence."

"The list of these young elites that mounted pressure on the colonial masters that led to the eventual granting of independence is endless and forever we shall be indebted to each and every one in equal measure for their sacrifices."

"Therefore, as we gather to celebrate this great day in Bushenyi it is imperative that all citizens of Uganda reflect on the nature of commitment of each and every individual can offer in transforming our Motherland to a Middle Income status by 2020."

In the context of his hereditary responsibilities, The Aga Khan has been deeply engaged with the development of countries around the world for close to 60 years through the work of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), writes akdn.org.

The AKDN is a group of private, international, non-denominational agencies working to improve living conditions and opportunities for people in specific regions of the developing world. The Network's organisations have individual mandates that range from the fields of health and education to architecture, rural development and the promotion of private-sector enterprise.

Together, they work towards a common goal - to build institutions and programmes that can respond to the challenges of social, economic and cultural change on an on-going basis. The AKDN works in close partnership with public and private institutions, including amongst others, governments, international organisations, companies, foundations, and universities.

AKDN's social development agencies include the Aga Khan Health Services, Aga Khan Planning and Building Services, Aga Khan Education Services, Aga Khan Academies, the Aga Khan Agency for Microfinance, the Aga Khan Foundation, Focus Humanitarian Assistance as well as two universities, the Aga Khan University and the University of Central Asia.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture co-ordinates AKDN's cultural activities, including the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, Historic Cities Programme, Aga Khan Music Initiative, Aga Khan Museum, and Aga Khan Program for Islamic Architecture (at Harvard and MIT).

The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) is a for-profit development agency dedicated to building enterprises in tourism, banking, insurance, media, aviation, industry and infrastructure. AKFED reinvests profits in further development initiatives.

The Ismaili Muslims are a global, multi-ethnic community whose members, comprising a wide diversity of cultures, languages and nationalities, live in Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and North America.

The Aga Khan succeeded his grandfather, Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan, as Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims in 1957 at the age of 20. Since taking on his role in 1957, he has dedicated his efforts to improving the quality of life of the most vulnerable populations, while emphasising the view of Islam as a thinking, spiritual faith: one that teaches compassion and tolerance and that upholds human dignity.

In recognition of his exceptional efforts and contributions to human development and improving the social condition of societies globally, the Aga Khan has, over the last six decades, received numerous decorations, honorary degrees, and awards from institutions and nations across the world.