9 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Internet Access Boost as MTN Rolls Out New Data Package

MTN Rwanda has rolled out a new Internet package that could see the telecom firm cement its dominance in the mobile Internet market segment. The MTN Internet Irekure is a tailored Internet pre-paid pack that gives "more for the same" and is aimed at increasing access to mobile Internet because it offers more affordable data rates, the MTN acting chief marketing officer, Gaspard Bayigane, said in a statement.

The firm has close to two million mobile Internet users of the 3.9 million total mobile broadband subscribers, according to the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) Statistics and Tariff Information in Telecom, Media and Postal Service report for quarter two of 2017. The country's leading telecom company by market and revenue share already provides a similar voice package.

Bayigane said that, by expanding the offering to data, the firm seeks to give customers "more benefits at the same cost" in line with MTN's vision to lead in the delivery of a "bold, new digital world" to its customers. "Our customers will get a richer Internet experience and will have freedom to do more and innovate. MTN Internet Irekure will redefine the cost of mobile broadband in Rwanda with more value being the key focus," he said.

He added that MTN Internet users will pay the same amount for their data packs, but are offered more data. "We want customers to understand that they are getting value for money as MTN is giving them personally-relevant data offerings that suit their usage behaviour and budget," Bayigane said on Friday.

Over 4.5 million Rwandans access the Internet, the majority of whom (3.9 million subscribers) are mobile users, according to RURA figures.

Bayigane added that the MTN Internet Irekure package answers clients' call for more time on social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, saying that it gives users more data to stream videos longer on YouTube and other sites.

"Consumer research studies have indicated a growing demand for affordable high-volume Internet packs which MTN is aiming to fulfil with this new offer. Therefore, we continue to devise more effective ways of meeting customer needs, and empowering them to take advantage of the full potential of Rwanda's largest internet network," the telecom said. One can access MTN Internet Irekure by dialling *345*1#.

