8 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Architectural Heritage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Caroline Uliwa

The Dar es Salaam centre for architectural heritage, Darch, will launch an exhibition titled Home on October 13.

The event will feature experienced fine artists like Paul Nduguru, the Tanzanian illustrator and painter who has been in architecture for over 24 years.

Cloud Chatanda, a veteran illustrator and cartoonist from Tanzania, will also be exhibiting. Multi-media artist Rehema Chachage will showcase her use of different mediums in exploring electronic installations.

Delphine Buysee from Belgium, and currently living in Tanzania, called the artists together for the exhibition.

"I have been doing research on migration in my own family. The subject got me thinking about what home really means for us. I thought of asking other artists. It is exciting to see the different interpretations of home."

Darch officially opened its doors to the public in July.

"With the globalisation of migration, the concept of home is being redefined everywhere in the world. It seems easy to pinpoint at first, but as soon as you start to dig it becomes more complicated," said Darch director Aida Mulokozi.

The exhibition will feature fine artists Gadi Ramadhani and Nicholas Calvin, both from Tanzania, as well as Ephrem Solomon from Ethiopia and Byram Tunez from Belgium.

Tanzania

SGR Employs 800, More Jobs Coming

CONSTRUCTION of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has directly employed 800 people, with more jobs unfolding as the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.