7 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Another Nigerian Killed in South Africa

By Agency Report

A Nigerian, Jelili Omoyele, a 35-year-old cellular phone technician, was allegedly shot dead in Johannesburg on Saturday, the Nigeria Union, South Africa, has said.

Its president, Adetola Olubajo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg that Mr. Omoyele, a.k.a Ja Rule, a native of Ibadan, Oyo State, was killed at a parking lot at Doornfontein, Gauteng Province.

He said a fact-finding team to the scene led by him and National Welfare Officer, Trust Owoyele, met a witness, Sipususo Mkalipi, a South African taxi driver, who confirmed the killing.

"The deceased and the son of the caretaker of a parking lot had an argument over an unpaid R300 (N11,400) rent.

"The witness said that the deceased decided to leave his car in the parking lot till Monday because he had no money to pay, but the caretaker's son shot him on his way out of the building.

"Omoyele gave up the ghost a few minutes later," he said.

Mr. Olubajo said Mr. Mkalipi was the driver, who brought the victim to the parking lot.

According to him, a murder docket has been opened at Jeppe police state near Johannesburg while the case has been forwarded to the union's legal adviser, Omoriege Ogboro, for a follow-up.

The Nigeria Union President also said the incident had been reported to the Nigerian Mission in South Africa.

"We implore the mission to give necessary support to the union in order to ensure that justice is served.

"Omoyele is survived by a pregnant wife also in South Africa and his parents in Nigeria," he said.

(NAN)

