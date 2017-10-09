9 October 2017

Africa: Blazing DRC Conflicts Threaten Entire Continent

By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — The Democratic Republic of Congo's borders have degenerated into hot spots for local and foreign armed groups threatening peace in Central, Eastern and Southern Africa.

Neighboring Burundi, Central African Republic and South Sudan, which are also besieged by conflicts of their own, have borne the brunt of the militancy while stable countries such as Angola and Uganda are equally in tribulation for sharing the border with DRC. The United Nations Security Council noted there have been cases of security breaches along the border between the DRC and Central African Republic as a result of the activities of the Lord's Resistance Army.

The Christian radical group has intensified its militancy due to the withdrawal of troops from the United States Forces Command in Africa and the gradual reduction of the activities of the African Union's regional cooperation initiative for the elimination of the group. In addition, the conflict in South Sudan has exacerbated insecurity along the border with the two countries.About 600 members of the opposition Sudanese Liberation Movement are still in UN premises near Goma. In Uganda, inter-communal tensions in Kasese district, near the border with DRC, are cause concern.

The tensions have intensified along the border between Uganda and South Sudan as a result of the continuous influx of refugees. Angola has meanwhile strengthened the presence of its security forces in the border areas with DRC following the mass arrival of Congolese refugees. DRC is characerised by multifaceted conflict, which has escalated since President Joseph Kabila prolonged his stay in power despite the lapse of his term in 2016. About 3,5 million people are displaced, making DRC the country with the highest number of internal displacement globally.

