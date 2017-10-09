Rwanda: As Kigali Win Record 9th Women's League Title

AS Kigali Women Football Club head coach Shaban Mbarushimana has praised his players after winning a record-extending 9th women' league title on Saturday.

Mbarushimana's team defeated ES Mutunda 4-0 in the final game of the season played at Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo, to crown off the campaign with an unbeaten record.

Striker Calixte Iradukunda scored a hat-trick while Florence Imanizabayo netted the fourth goal as the City of Kigali-sponsored side registered a 14th successive league match.

"I am very happy for sure. My players deserve credit because they have done exceptionally well throughout the season. They gave everything to win the league and here we're champions with unbeaten record," Mbarushimana said after Saturday's victory.

He added that, "It is something special for us as new coaches, we came in to win and we did it in the first season, hopefully, we will keep the winning spirit next season."

Mbarushimana replaced long-serving Grace Nyinawumuntu, who was sacked in March having led the club to eight consecutive league titles.

The game was initially supposed to be played last month before being postponed as both teams' players' engagement in the regional inter-schools games, which were staged in Uganda.

AS Kigali won all their 14 matches, scoring 82 goals and conceding only four goals, while ES Mutunda finished in second place with 29 points from 9 wins, two draws and three losses.

Iradukunda finished the season as top scorer with 22 goals.

Kamonyi finished in third spot with 27 points; Rambura in fourth slot with 22 points; Inyemera fifth with 17 points; Bugesera sixth with 13 points, while Gakenke and Nyagatare were 7th and 8th with six and four points respectively.

Saturday

AS Kigali 4-0 ES Mutunda