Abuja — A kinsman to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, praying it to order British High Commission and Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, to arrest and repatriate him from the United Kingdom back to Nigeria to stand his trial.

The plaintiff, Mr. Ugochukwu Kenneth, who hails from Afara in Umuahia, Abia State, Kanu's village, in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/9300/17 and dated October 4, also accused the British government of aiding IPOB.

He maintained that Kanu was assisted by the British government to illegally travel out of the country to escape prosecution.

The plaintiff, through his lawyer, Mr. Obor John, told the court that Kanu's disappearance has placed the lawmaker representing his constituency in the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who was one of his sureties, in danger of being arrested.

He said: "That I know as a fact that if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has travelled to the United Kingdom in an attempt to escape justice, fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date, being October 17, 2017, the freedom of the senator representing my district and other co-sureties will be in jeopardy.

"That consequent upon the above, if Senator Abaribe, who is my representative, is finally arrested as required by law, myself and the good people of Abia South Senatorial District will be denied representation at the Senate and by extension the dividends of democracy.

"That I know as a fact that the illegal disappearance of Mazi Kanu from the shores of Nigeria to the United Kingdom would not be possible, if not for gross display of negligence on the part of the 2nd Defendant (Nigerian Immigration Service) as well as complacency of the 1st defendant (British High Commission) who aided the illegal travel of Mazi Kanu considering the fact that he holds citizenship of the 1st Defendant.

"That I also verily believe that the action of the 1st defendant in arranging and facilitating the illegal travel of Mazi Kanu is calculated to ensure that he escape justice and to continue the act of terrorism and arranging, managing and participating in meetings with other terrorists organisations across the globe as well as receiving support from them for purposes of dislodging the government of Nigeria," the plaintiff averred in a 24-paragraph affidavit he personally deposed to in support of the suit.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, was joined as the 3rd defendant in the suit.