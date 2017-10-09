9 October 2017

Rwanda: Tears of Joy as Meddy Performs in Huye District

By Eddie Nsabimana

Meddy, arguably the most popular Rwandan singer at the moment, enjoyed a remarkable reunion with his fans from the Southern region who filled up Huye stadium to see the U.S-based singer perform.

Performing his songs, new and old, Meddy was mobbed by hysterical fans every time he left the stage, forcing security to intervene to make sure there was no stampede.

Meddy came on stage last after performances from Hip Hop duo Khalfan, and Riderman, all backed by Sebeya Band, an ensemble of pioneers of Nyundo School of Music.

MCs Buryohe and Bryan kicked off the show a few minutes after 2pm trying to warm up the crowd before rapper Khalfan arrived on stage. He performed some of his singles like Niza nduru, Love, and Too Much- collaboration with different artistes.

He then gave way for Riderman, who immediately came on with his hip hop free style, before he performed some of his known songs like Umwana w'umuhand, Get out of my soul, Ikirori, Igicaniro, Holo, Wancitse vuba, and Abanyabirori, among many others.

When he was done, it was time to bring on Meddy, and the Ntawamusimbura singer could not start performing without extending his warm greetings and expressing his joy to perform before Huye residents after 7 years.

Many failed to control their emotions as Meddy kicked off a performance which was characterised by intervals of interacting with the crowd. The crowd was wild from the moment he stepped on stage. Many scrambled to touch him or hug him.

For a few moments, he tried to go into the crowd but security would deter him to avoid incidents as many struggled to reach out to him.

The star, who held his homecoming show last month, sang many of his songs like Mubwire, Inkoramutima, Igipimo, EseUrambona, Si ByoftKitoko, Slowly and Nta Wamusimbura, among others.

The RnB star invited young fans to perform with him on stage. Infatuated fans, especially females shriek with excitement with a reasonable number shedding tears of joy.

The show ended few minutes to 6p.m but fans were unwilling to let him go.

Even as he left, fans followed the vehicle as they scrambled for autographs and souvenirs.

This weekend the ongoing Airtel Muzika Promotion will head to Rubavu.

