Kenya: Ingwe, Sharks Play to Lackluster Draw in Machakos

Machakos — AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks played to a lackluster barren draw in a Kenyan Premier League clash at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, in what was billed as a dress rehearsal to their GOtv Shield final meeting in two weeks time.

If this was a selling point for the Kenyan top tier league, then the showcase failed miserably as the game lacked passion, grit and entertainment with none of the two sides clearly interested in bagging all the three points home.

In other fixtures played on Saturday afternoon, the fight to avoid relegation became more intense with Zoo Kericho, Muhoroni Youth and Western Stima all winning.

Zoo marked their return to top flight football in superb fashion after upsetting Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0. The result now means leaders Gor Mahia need only six points from a possible 21 in the remaining seven games to assure themselves of the league title.

In Nairobi, Muhoroni Youth were at the right end of a 4-3 result at the Ruaraka complex where new head coach George Maina started off his tenure positively as the Sugar Millers beat Nakumatt to up their survival bid.

Western Stima as well put up their hands to remain in the league with a hard-earned 2-1 win over Bandari at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu while in Awendo, Ulinzi Stars played to a 1-1 draw with Sony Sugar where Cliff Kasuti pulled a goal back for the soldiers in the second half.

-AFC limp-

The Machakos tie however, was the only one of the Saturday fixtures that saw no goals scored.

AFC Leopards head coach Robert Matano blamed this on injuries with two of his players, Vincent Oburu and Aziz Okaka having to limp off after pulling their hamstrings.

"I don't have a big squad like everyone else and today we had two injuries in the game. We also have other players who are not here because of injury and so it was not an easy game to play. Getting a point away from home is good," Matano told Capital Sport after the tie.

His opposite number William Muluya admitted that his side played below their levels but remains hopeful they will be able to improve in the coming weeks especially in the run up to the GOtv Shield final on October 20.

"To be honest we did not play well especially in the second half. We didn't play with energy and speed as we are used to. I don't know whether we overrun ourselves in the first half but this was not the best game we could have produced," the tactician nicknamed 'Kanu' said.

-Sharks first chance-

It was Sharks who had the best of chances in the match with Calvin Odongo hitting the upright in the first half. The former Posta Rangers man tapped the ball against the post after being picked out by Mathew Tayo who had slalomed past a forest of legs inside the box.

On the other end, Oburu had a shot from distance go straight to John Oyemba in the Sharks goal. Seven minutes from halftime, Sharks had another superb opportunity but Odongo missed once again.

The forward had initiated the move from the left, driving the ball before picking out Duke Abuya on the right. Abuya lifted the ball past defender Mike Kibwage and then keeper Ian Otieno but his cross at the face of goal was missed by an onrushing Odongo.

The second half was as slow and uninspiring as the first. AFC thought they had broken the deadlock on the hour mark when Oburu tapped in a Marcelus Ingotsi cross but he was flagged offside.

Three minutes later, Ian Otieno was called into a save, beautifully tapping over a shot from Odongo who had struck at goal on the half turn from a Tayo pass.

Ingwe had the best chance of the game three minutes to full time when Oburu drove into the box, but his eventual shot on the weaker right foot was saved by Oyemba's knees.

The youngster however had to go off after the run as he pulled his hamstring. Matano now hopes his players will be fully fit before their final against Sharks.