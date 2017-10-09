Uganda: Miya Performance Highlights Recent Struggles

Kampala — Just over three years ago, former Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic not only surprised many by summoning then Vipers' forward Faruku Miya to the national team set up.

Having scored in regional tour games in Mbarara and Soroti and debut against Seychelles, he went ahead to give him his senior Cranes competitive debut in the 2-0 win over Mauritania.

Still, many people wondered why the Serbian coach was keen on a player who can hardly be described neither as a very good dribbler nor passer.

The answers would come in thick and fast the subsequent year as Miya using shouldered responsibility in not only leading Vipers to the 2015 league title but scoring vital goals for the senior Cranes team.

That culminated into the Standard Liege forward scoring the goal that ended 39 years of Nations Cup obscurity, as well as Uganda's first at the tournament in Gabon early this year.

A year on from that strike against Comoros, the tables have been turned for the player who in early 2016 also earned a lucrative move to 10-time Belgium league winniers Standard Liege.

Miya who was lauded for his consistency was a shadow of his former self on Saturday, as the Cranes labored offensively in a game in which he was substituted on the hour mark.

Having started in his preferred position just behind lead striker Derrick Nsibambi, Miya struggled to link up play with the midfield while his trademark runs and shots from deep were mostly lacking and inaccurate.

Two such moments came towards the end of the first half when a Wadada cross fell into his path only for Miya to shoot wide while he also under-hit a pass on the break when the decisive Miya of old would have had a go at the goalkeeper.

His lack of confidence and form has been attributed to prolonged lack playing time at Standard Liege who wanted to loan ship him out on loan again only for his agent turn down the option.

In the meantime, his place in the current Cranes starting no longer seems assured.