Rwanda: Court Adjourns Bail Hearing for Rwigaras

Photo: Cyril Ndegeya/The East African

Members of the late Kigali tycoon Assinapol Rwigara’s family when they were taken in for questioning by Rwanda police on September 4, 2017 at their residence in Kiyovu.

Nyarugenge Intermediate Court yesterday adjourned the pre-trial hearing of Anne Rwigara, Diane Rwigara and their mother Adeline Rwigara to Monday.

The decision came after the defendants told the court that they needed more time for consultations with their legal representatives and to prepare their defence.

The prosecutor told the court that even though it is a right for any defendant to have legal representation, the court should press the trio to clearly state the date they would be ready to appear in court.

After hearing both parties, the presiding judge ruled that the case be postponed to October 9, without any further delay.

According to Faustin Nkusi, the spokesperson for the prosecution, the trio face charges related to inciting insurrection.

Diane Rwigara faces additional forgery-related charges, which were discovered by the National Electoral Commission during the evaluation of nominations for the recently concluded Presidential Election.

The mother, Adeline Rwigara, also faces a separate charge of divisionism and discrimination.

Following 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda put in place laws to, among others, protect the population from divisionism and discrimination.

These measures have enabled the country to foster unity and reconciliation as well as sustain peace and security, observers say.

Anne Rwigara is also involved in a tax evasion case related to their family businesses, which is being handled by the commercial court.