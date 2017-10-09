Rwanda: Rugby Federation to Organise Sevens Circuit Next Month

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) is set to organise a Sevens Circuit tournament in November, according to its secretary general, Tharcisse Kamanda.

Kamanda told Saturday Sport that the competition will be the premier stand-alone sevens event and they hope to invite other teams from the region.

"It's going to be the first 7s tournament of its kind and we hope to invite teams from Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo," Kamanda disclosed, adding that they have not decided the dates yet.

RRF came up with the decision to launch the 7's circuit last year before the 2014 Commonwealth Games that were held in the Scottish capital Glasgow, after linking up with the East Lothian County.

Part of the objective is to help Rwanda qualify for future 7's tournament in the Commonwealth Games, starting with the 2022 Games that will be staged in Durban, South Africa.

"Both can be played concurrently, but we need to focus more on developing the 7's versions of the game instead of the 15's to take advantage of the numerous opportunities like our rugby development programme for the youth players since there is more we can do in the 7's than in 15's," Kamanda revealed.

In June, national league champions Remera Buffaloes won the Thousand Hills 7's Festival and the Hills coach Jimmy Mugabo believes both versions can be played concurrently, but "the 7's are more fun and easy to understand for those who do not know the rules."

"The 7's attract more fans due to the fun it brings. Clubs should be encouraged to organise the 7's because it spreads the message easily and quicker, and many young players are more interested in joining the sport to have fun," Mugabo said.